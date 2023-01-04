Justice S A Nazeer always stood for what is right, says CJI Chandrachud

The CJI said there is a tradition on the cricket field that the skipper of the cricket team always allows the best performer on the field for that session to lead the way back to the pavilion. ''In that tradition, I would request Justice Nazeer to lead us back to the pavilion (chambers),'' Chandrachud said.

Justice Nazeer said he spent almost six years in the apex court as a judge and was feeling emotional on his last day.

''I am feeling a bit emotional. Thank you very much. It has almost been six years, one month short. I have enjoyed every bit here. You have all supported me, encouraged me, and taught me,'' Justice Nazeer said.

Justice Narasimha also shared his experience of working with Justice Nazeer.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said Justice Nazeer always had a smiling face and his imprint will always remain.

Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Vikas Singh said Justice Nazeer has been extremely gracious while dealing with the bar and he always maintained pleasant atmosphere in the courtroom.

Justice Nazeer was born on January 5, 1958 and enrolled as an advocate on February 18, 1983. He practised in the Karnataka High Court of Karnataka and appointed as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court on May 12, 2003 and as a Permanent Judge on September 24, 2004. Justice Nazeer was elevated as judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017.