Justice S A Nazeer always stood for what is right, says CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi, Jan 04: hief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday said Justice S Abdul Nazeer, who is demitting office, always stood for right and ensured justice is done. The CJI, who was sitting along with justices Nazeer and P S Narasimha in the ceremonial bench, commended the outgoing judge for his dedication and said he never allowed stress to get to him.
''Justice Nazeer doesn't belong to the class which would be neutral between right and wrong but he would find the right and stood for it and ensured justice is done. Unfortunately, I could not appear before him. But, I sat with him on Ayodhya matter and saw what a great statesman he is. I'm saving my important comments for the Supreme Court Bar Association farewell in the evening today,'' Justice Chandrachud said.