Justice delayed is justice denied: How many Hindu leaders will be killed before justice prevails?

Reports indicate that it could be a case of revenge killing following the murder of one Masud a painter. The police, however, are yet to conclude what could be the exact cause behind the murder.

New Delhi, July 27: A BJP youth wing worker was hacked to death by two bike-borne attackers in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Tuesday night. Praveen Netter, a BJP Yuva Morcha worker, owned a poultry shop and the incident took place in Bellare village in Sullia Taluk at around 9.30 pm, the police said.

An official says that all these cases should be mapped under the National Investigation Agency as there is a clear pattern and a much larger agenda.

There has been a nationwide pattern that one has noticed in which Hindus leaders have been systematically eliminated. Hindu leaders such as Rudresh, Kamlesh Tiwari, Jagdish Gagnega among others have been eliminated. Investigations in all these cases have clearly suggested that the killings were targeted ones.

While in certain cases, the probe agencies have come to a conclusion quickly, in some justice has been slow. The families of Vishwanath Shetty who was murdered in Shivamogga and Prashanth Poojary who was killed in Moodabidri still await justice. The meagre compensation that was given to them in 2015 by the then Congress government has not been of much help. Both families say that their life continues to remain the same, irrespective of which government is in power.

Some of the families we spoke with said not much has changed. They do odd jobs to make two ends meet and the compensation given in 2015 by the Congress government was not enough for them to survive.

Sources tell OneIndia that many party workers had expected more action on these cases. It is clear that these incidents are taking place with an intention of instilling fear in the minds of the Hindus.

The murder spree didn't seem to end with these murders. Only recently a Bajrang Dal worker Harsha was murdered in Shivamogga.

Just before the previous elections that were held in Karnataka, the BJP organised a four-day rally, Jana Suraksha Yatra, to highlight the failures of the Congress government in protecting the Hindu leaders. During the Yatra, the murders of the Hindu leaders, including that of the RSS' Kyathamaranahalli, were highlight. Raju was hacked to death in Mysuru in March 2015 and the prime accused in the case is Amid Pasha.

The party highlighted the murders of 23 Hindutva workers. "We have lost our 23 karyakartas in the last four-and-a-half years of Tughlaqi Congress rule in the state. To create awareness about the CM's anti-Hindu policies, we will embark on a 4-day Jana Suraksha Yatra, starting from Ankola and Kushalnagara from today," the Karnataka BJP's Twitter handle said in a tweet dated March 3 2019. A list of several of the murdered Hindu activists was also shared on Twitter.

The conspiracy:

Karnataka is not the only state where Hindu leaders have been targeted. South India has reported several cases relating to the killing and targeting of Hindu leaders. In 2020, the NIA raided 25 locations in South India in connection with an Islamic State case.

The case pertained to a criminal conspiracy with an objective of murdering Hindu leaders, creating communal riots and to perform anti-national activities by forming a terrorist gang, being inspired by ISIS, a proscribed terrorist organisation. The members of the terrorist gang conducted meetings at Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and propagated ISIS ideology, procured arms and ammunition and other incriminating material for executing their plans.

In 2019, the NIA took over the probe into the Ramalingam murder case. The arrested was identified as one Shali alias Muden Ahmed Shali, a 51 year old resident of Thenkasi, Tamil Nadu. The NIA had also arrested Mohammad Faruk, near Trichy. The case pertains to the brutal attack and murder of Ramalingam by radical Islamists on February 5 2019.

Muden Ahmed Shali was head of the dawah team that had entered into an altercation with Ramalingam on the morning of 5th February, 2019 and the accused had also participated in the subsequent conspiracy meetings, wherein it was decided to attack Ramalingam, the NIA said.

Justice delayed is justice denied and we see that in a spree of Hindu leaders being murdered.