Justice Chandrachud takes oath as 50th CJI today: 7 facts about him

Justice Chandrachud will have a tenure till November 10, 2024. Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65. Justice Chandrachud is the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court.

Facts about him:

Chandrachud is the son of Justice Y V Chandrachud, the longest serving CJI.

Born on November 11 , 1959, DY Chandrachud's mother was a classical musician.

Some of his notable judgments are on the Indian Constitution, comparative constitutional law, human rights, gender justice, public interest litigation, criminal laws and commercial laws.

DY Chandrachud graduated with an honours in economic and mathematics and then obtained a law degree from the Faculty of Law at the University of Delhi in followed by a Master of Laws degree from the Harvard Law School.

Justice Chandrachud was appointed judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016.

He was the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013, until his appointment to the Supreme Court. Justice Chandrachud was the judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29, 2000, until his appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

His father Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice of India serving from February 2, 1978 to July 11, 1985.