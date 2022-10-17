Justice Chandrachud appointed as next CJI, swearing-in on Nov 9

Set to take over as the CJI in November 2022, Justice Chandrachud is a former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and former judge of the Bombay High Court.

He is also the son of Justice Y V Chandrachud, the longest serving CJI. Born on November 11 1959, Justice Chandrachud's mother was a classical musician. He graduated with an honours in economic and mathematics and then obtained a law degree from the Faculty of Law at the University of Delhi in 19092 followed by a Master of Laws degree from the Harvard Law School.

He became judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29 2000 until his appointment as the CJ of the Allahabad High Court. On March 13 2016 he was appointed judge of the Supreme Court.

Some of his notable judgments are on the Indian Constitution, comparative constitutional law, human rights, gender justice, public interest litigation, criminal laws and commercial laws.

Justice Chandrachud will demit office on November 10, 2024.