Just because his brother is CM…Sanjay Rout hits out at Raj Thackeray

Why was this never raised in 50 years when Vilasrao Deshmukh, Prithviraj Chavan and Devendra Fadnavis were the chief ministers of the states Raut asked. Politics is being done everywhere about loudspeakers and some old videos of Balasaheb's views on the issue are being shared, Raut also said.

He (Raj) had no problem with loudspeakers at that time, but he has this issue now because his brother (Uddhav Thackeray) is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, he also added.

. .

Raj Thackeray on Wednesday shared an old video of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray talking about loudspeakers. In the old video, Bal Thackeray can be heard warning against the use of loudspeakers and saying that the offering of namaz "will stop on roads" once his "government comes into power in Maharashtra".

"The day my government comes to power, praying of namaz will be stopped because religion should be such that it doesn't create an impediment in national development. If our Hindu religion is creating an impediment then tell me, I will take care of it...Loudspeakers will be removed from masjids," Bal Thackeray said in the old clip.