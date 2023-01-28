'Like Pandavas, even India can't choose its neighbours': Jaishankar on Pakistan

Responding to a question whether Pakistan as India's neighbour is an asset or a liability to the country, Jaishankar said "It is a reality to us. In life, you have what you have. Pandavas could not choose their relatives, we can't choose our neighbours. Naturally, we would hope good sense prevails and practises of the past are not followed. And in diplomacy, it is important to be hopeful."

"Today, we say we need to demonstrate strategic patience. The best example in this regard perhaps was Lord Krishna - how he tackled Shishupal, he forgave 100 times and then you know what happened. If we really have to understand the Indian strategic culture, we have to go back to our own tales," Jaishankar said.

India has seen a huge transformation in the last eight to nine years and the country will be a leading power after it becomes 'atmanirbhar' (self reliant), Jaishankar observed.

"There are eight chapters. I wanted people to be associated with (the country's) foreign policy. I want to involve people from other states as well, not just Delhi. I have written this book in simple language and it is an easy read," he said.

"The first chapter is about two nawabs losing Awadh to the British East India Company while playing chess, the second chapter is about globalisation and the challenges it throws up, and the third chapter is about the "dogmas of Delhi that is traditionally defined and constrained," Jaishankar said.

"The fourth is about foreign policy. Some people allege we are sitting in ivory towers and analysing the world. I feel we should not leave foreign policy to the mandarins. We should also listen to the masses. We should consider the feelings of people while formulating our foreign policy," he said.

Speaking about China, the EAM said it is India's only neighbour which is a global power and may become a superpower in the years to come. "It is obvious there are challenges when we have such a neighbour. How to manage China is one chapter in my book. I have also written about how Japan will benefit us. After Partition, the nation faced limits but now our influence is right up to the Pacific Ocean," he said.

Jaishankar said, in the book, he has also deliberated on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Afghanistan crisis, the Russia-Ukraine war along with how tensions between nations impacts the world.