Judges reluctant to grant bail in heinous cases for fear of being targeted: CJI Chandrachud

Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju, who was also present at the event, expressed concerns over several lawyers meeting the CJI regarding transfers.

"I heard some lawyers want to meet CJI regarding the transfer case. It can be an individual issue but if it becomes a recurring instance for every decision by the collegium which is supported by Government then 'Where will it lead to', whole dimension will change," Rijiju said.

The appointments of judges in the apex court has often been questioned due to lack of transparency as the judges decide among themselves.

The government does not have much role in the process as it can only order a probe by the the Intelligence Bureau (IB) if a lawyer is to be elevated as a judge in a High Court or the Supreme Court. It has raise objections but if the collegium suggests the same names, the government has to appoint them.

Recently, Justice Chandrachaud became the 50th judge of the Supreme Court of India on November 9 and succeeded Chief Justice UU Lalit. His tenure will end on November 10, 2024.