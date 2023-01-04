J P Nadda’s term as BJP likely to be extended by another year

The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top brass of the BJP including Nadda, senior ministers and national and state office bearers. According to the constitution of the party, the meetings of the national and state executives are to be held once every three months.

The party during the meeting will take stock of the preparations ahead of the assembly polls and 2024 elections. It would also assess the implementation of the work that had been outlined during the last national executive meeting.

The last meeting of the national executive was held in 2022 at Hyderabad. During that meeting PM Modi instructed the cadre of the party to extend the outreach among the communities, especially the marginalised Muslims, or the Pasmanda community. Prior to that the national executive was held in 2021 in New Delhi and the party had passed a resolution in which the leadership and the policies of Narendra Modi were appreciated.

The biggest challenge for the BJP this year are the Karnataka elections. The party will be taking on the Congress and JD(S) under the leadership of Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai. The elections are scheduled to be held in April-May. However there are rumours that the elections may be preponed.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah had visited Karnataka last month where he asked the party to focus on the Old Mysurur Region, where the party is weak. He said that focusing and winning big in this region would ensure that the party would emerge as the largest party in Karnataka.