Journalist critical of DMK in Tamil Nadu arrested

Kishore runs the Twitter handle @sansbarrier and has a following of 98.1 thousand. He had said that a journalist gang led by The News Minute journalist Shabbir Ahmed was actively trying to get him arrested.

"Crime beat journalist gang led by shabir is lobbying and working overtime to somehow get me arrested. Karthigai selvan and gunasekaran are the chief pimps facilitating . But truth will prevail and triumph. Dmk should understand , don't allow brokers to use you as a shield," he had said.

It is to be noted that Kishore has been arrested for the second time since the DMK came to power. On June 14 2021, Kishore was arrested allegedly for defaming DMK leader M K Stalin and Karunanidhi.

DMT IT Wing coordinator Ravichandran had accused Kishore of attempting to incite communal hatred by making allegations against DMK leaders. Kishore had taken to Twitter in May this year to reveal the treatment that he was given while he was arrested. He had said that a journalist associated with Sun TV had called the police and instructed them to keep him naked in jail.