India, Aug 11: Josh, India's fastest growing and most engaged short-video app, has launched #SurakshaBandhan campaign on the joint occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day. The campaign aims to spread awareness on social injustices by encouraging users to pledge solidarity for a host of social causes and protect themselves and others in a 'raksha-bandhan' sutra.

Josh has constantly strived to leverage its platform to lead meaningful conversations and raise awareness on important social issues through the power of short-video content. The #SurakshaBandhan campaign is yet another step towards mobilising creator voices and bringing positive impact in the society.

The campaign, running from 7th to 16th August, will enable users to create compelling content using special #SurakshaBandhan filters. Celebrating the spirit of the auspicious Raksha Bandhan and the 75th Independence Day, users can pledge their support to protect fellow Indians from social injustices such as inequality, discrimination, corruption, and crime against women. Winners of the campaign will be awarded a chance to attend the momentous Independence Day parade at Wagah border along with their families. In a symbolic gesture to honour the guardians of the country, the winners will also tie rakhis to our brave Indian soldiers thereby denoting the nation's gratitude towards them.

Popular Influencers have also joined the campaign by creating innovative videos. Stakeholders from the police, medical fraternity, and bureaucrats have joined the campaign by sharing stories of people who have been affected by various social injustices.

. .

Challenge video links:

Speaking on the campaign, Head of Creator and Content Ecosystem, Sunder Venketraman said, "At Josh, we've always worked towards engaging our user base to elevate socially relevant conversations. #SurakshaBandhan is doubly special for us as we commemorate two significant celebrations in the country - Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day. Through this campaign, we aim to create a dialogue on fighting social injustices and encourage users to pledge their allegiance to the cause."

To add to this, several media partners have shown their support, Broadcast Partners PTC News, Lokshahi, ITV Network, and Freedom Partners SheThePeople (name to be mentioned without space) , Free Press Journal who have expressed their solidarity in spreading awareness.

About Josh:

Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in August 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India's top 1000+ best creators, 20,000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best in class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with 100 million+ downloads. Josh is currently the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with over 153 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users), 74 million DAUs (Daily Active Users), and 23 minutes average time spent.