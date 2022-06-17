New Delhi, Jun 17: Dailyhunt's Josh app has partnered with Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer 'Janhit Mein Jaari' with an aim to spread message in the society about unequal working situation for women in the country. It has come up with a new challenge #JanhitMeinJaari to encourage users to create content using some of the most impactful and iconic moments from the film.

Bollywood film 'Janhit Mein Jaari', which hit the screens recently, throws light at women who are making a difference in society by breaking free from societal norms while not only making a living for themselves but also bringing forth positive changes in society.

To take the message to the maximum number of people, Dailyhunt has collaborated with the movie. As part of the collaboration, Josh launched an on-ground search for women who have not only learned from their struggles but also turned around their lives by breaking the taboo around odd jobs in society and becoming financially independent, much like the protagonist of the film.

With an intention of showcasing the heroic women who don't have reservations in taking up jobs that support their financial situation, Josh's popular creator Shivani Kapila took to the streets of Mumbai.

From working at a petrol pump to driving an auto-rickshaw, women represent 29% of the country's labor force. With more than half of the women workers in India being unpaid and unprotected, the collaboration gave them a chance to speak about their jobs, and highlight their struggles and the issues they have faced within society.

Sunder Venketraman, speaking on the campaign, Head of Creator and Content Ecosystem, said, "The film Janhit Mein Jaari sheds light on the unequal working situation for women in India and the discrimination a woman experiences as she tries to fight the various barriers determined on holding her back. Leveraging the power of short-video, Josh is proud to be collaborating with Janhit Mein Jaari as we use our platform to reach to our millions of users across the country to further amplify the important message that the film conveys. Also, through our Vox pop initiative, we were able to highlight the real-life stories of such women as they pave their own path in this patriarchal world."

The collaboration aims at widening the reach of the message conveyed by the movie. Further amplifying the message the film puts forth, Josh launched an in-app challenge #JanhitMeinJaari to encourage users to create content using some of the most impactful and iconic moments from the film. So far, the challenge has garnered over 30 million views and 2.2 million hearts.

Speaking about the collaboration with Josh, Janhit Mein Jaari Producer, Vinod Bhanushali (Bhanushali Studios Ltd.), said, "We live in a male-dominated society where even today, a lot of jobs are gender-specific. Janhit Mein Jaari is our step towards shattering these stereotypes and breaking the barriers while promoting equality at all levels. Furthermore, our collaboration with Josh is an ode to those women who are breaking the taboo by taking odd jobs as per traditional norms, elevating their family, and empowering others at the same time."

Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in August 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India's top 1000+ best creators, 20000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best in class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with 100 million+ downloads. Josh is currently the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with 115+ million MAUs (Monthly Active Users) and 56+ million DAUs (Daily Active Users).