JNU admin cuts power, blocks internet to stop screening of BBC's 'propaganda' piece on PM, allege students

He also accused police personnel of roaming on the campus in civil clothes.

After the power and the intenet blackout, students went to the cafeteria to watch the documentary on their mobile phones and laptops, but they were pelted stones, sources informed NDTV. However, the Delhi Police denied reports of stone pelting in the campus. "I repeat again, no such incident reported to us so far", HT quoted Manoj C, DCP (South West), as saying.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) comprises members of the Left-backed DSF, AISA, SFI and AISF.

However, there was no immediate police response from the administration over the issue.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Monday asked students to cancel the screening of the controversial BBC documentary. "It has come to the notice of the administration that a group of students have in the name of JNUSU released a pamphlet for screening a documentary 'India: The Modi Question' scheduled for 24th January 2023 at 9:00 pm in Teflas. No prior permission for this event has been taken from the JNU Administration. This is to emphasize that such an unauthorised activity may disturb peace and harmony of the University Campus," the advisory read.

"The concerned students or individuals are firmly advised to cancel the proposed programme immediately, failing which strict disciplinary action may be initiated as per the University rules," it read.

The Centre has directed the blocking of YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary India: The Modi Question, the news agency PTI has quoted sources as saying.

The first part of the documentary examines Narendra Modi's role as chief minister during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

On the other hand, India has slammed the series, calling it a "propaganda piece." "Do note that this has not been screened in India...We think that this is a propaganda piece, designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible," ANI quoted External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi as saying.

Meanwhile, the House of Lords member Dolar Amarshi Popat has written a letter to the Director General of BBC Broadcasting House Tim Davie asking him not to air the second part of the controversial series on Indian PM.

In the letter, Dolar Amarshi Popat said that he was "shocked by the documentary produced by the BBC implicating the Hon. Prime Minister of India in the Gujarat riots of 2002 which aired on January 17, 2023." He pointed out that the broadcasting group has an important role in educating the UK population and is considered a trusted source of information around the world.