The chance encounter' took place late Monday night.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said as per the documents and other incriminating materials recovered from the encounter site, one of the killed terrorists has been identified as Abdullah Goujri, a resident of Faisalabad in Pakistan.

"This was the same group of terrorists which had escaped from Sopore encounter. We have been tracking their movement," the IGP said.

He said the other slain militant was identified as Adil Hussain Mir alias Sufian, a resident of Anantnag district.

. .

"As per police records, he crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on visit visa from Wagah," Kumar said.

"Pakistan-based handlers had sent two Pakistani terrorists of LeT terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam Anantnag, who has been in Pakistan since 2018 (now all 3 killed), with the intention to attack Yatra: IGP Kashmir. (sic)," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Calling the operation a "big success", Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying in tweets that one of three men were from Pakistan's Faisalabad.

The action comes at a time when security has been beefed up across the Kashmir Valley for the Amarnath Yatra which is slated to commence on June 30.