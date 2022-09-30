The encounters began after the security forces launched cordon and search operations in the Chitragam area in south Kashmir's Shopian and in the Yedipora area in north Kashmir's Baramulla, a police official said.

Jammu, Sep 30: Days after PFI ban, two encounters broke out between terrorists and security officials in Shopian and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Friday.

Taking to Twitter, J&K police wrote,"Encounter has started at Chitragam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job.''

"Encounter has started at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job," in another tweet.

According to reports, the encounters broke out after police and security forces received specific input about the presence of terrorists in those areas.

The development comes against the backdrop of Central government's move to ban the radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) declaring the outfit and all its associates, affiliates and fronts as Unlawful Association under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is (UAPA)