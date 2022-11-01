October 27 last marked the 75th anniversary of Shaurya Diwas which commemorates the landing of Indian troops (1 Sikh regiment) at Srinagar airport in 1947. The army was air-dashed post-haste to the beleaguered Valley to evict Pakistan-backed tribesmen, a day after Maharaja Hari Singh signed the instrument of accession with India.

Recently, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir figured prominently in national discourse. While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared India's intent to reclaim areas such as Gilgit and Baltistan in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in accordance with the 1994 Parliament resolution, Law Minister Kiran Rijiju sought to set the record straight on who was responsible for the delay in the accession of the princely state into the Indian Union.

Rajnath Singh's statement has to be seen in the backdrop of what PM Modi had said in his 2016 Independence Day speech from the historic Red Fort. The PM had referred to human rights violations in PoK and Gilgit.

PM Modi accused Pakistan of depriving the people of PoK of basic rights. "The pain of the people of PoK also troubles us and not just them. I want to ask Pakistan, what rights have been given to people who live in the regions that are under its forcible occupation?" he asked. "Whatever Pakistan is doing now in PoK, it will reap the consequences in the times to come."