The body of sub-inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir had bullet injuries. He was posted in the 23 IRP Battalion.

. .

The police while citing preliminary findings said that Mir was shot dead by terrorists using a pistol. Mir was working in his paddy field at the time the incident took place.

"Dead body of Farooq Ah Mir of Samboora Si(M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary #investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by #terrorists using a pistol," the Kashmir police said in a tweet.