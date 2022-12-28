J&K: Security forces gun down 4 terrorists hiding in truck

The encounter was first reported by the residents who woke up this morning to the sounds to six grenade blasts followed by a heavy exchange of fire.

On Monday, the police had defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing 15 kilograms which was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. A major terror attack had been averted thanks to the alert forces. Following one coded sheet and one letter pad of the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Tayiba was found at the spot.

Official said that a case has been registered at the Basantgarh police station and further investigation is underway.

"IED-like material weighing around 15 kg in a cylindrical shape, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven cartridges of 7.6 mm, five detonators, one coded sheet, one letter pad page of banned terrorist organisation LET in Basantgarh area of District Udhampur, one suspect has also been detained," a statement by the police read.

In November the Jammu and Kashmir police and the security forces undertook a joint operation and recovered one AK-47 rifle, an AK-56 rifle, four AK series magazines, RDX powder, nails and ball bearings, live rounds, batteries, detonators, IED mechanism circuit at Bandipora,.