J&K: Security forces gun down 3 terrorists hiding in truck

New Delhi, Dec 28: The security forces have gunned down three terrorists in an encounter that took place on the Panjtirthi-Sidhra road in Jammu this morning.
Additional forces had to be rushed to the spot as there was a grenade blast following which an exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists. Additional Director General of Police, Mukesh Singh said that they noticed unusual movement of a truck and followed it. The truck was stopped at Sidhra in Jammu and the driver managed to flee, he added. When the truck was searched we found terrorists hiding in it, Singh also said. The terrorists fired at the forces and retaliatory firing was done, he said.