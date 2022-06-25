Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistic support to proscribed terror outfit LeT by distributing proceeds of narcotics to active terrorists and terror operatives of the outfit. Investigations also revealed that module had been working on the directions of terror operatives for collection of narcotics and subsequently distributing the proceeds of narcotics among the terrorists.

Moreover, five vehicles have also been seized which were purchased from the proceeds of narcotics sales with the intention of keeping the money proceeds safe and were set to be sold on the directions of active terrorists or terror operatives (handlers) as and when the money/payment was required by the terrorists.

Besides, incriminating material of proscribed terror outfit LeT, explosive substance including 03 grenades, 02 AK-Magazines and 65 rounds of AK-47 were recovered from their possession.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora and further investigation is in progress.