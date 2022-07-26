The chargesheet (supplementary prosecution complaint) was preceded by three provisional attachment orders, dated 28.02.2020, 18.12.2020 & 25.02.2022, attaching therewith movable as well as immovable assets to the extent of Rs. 21.55 crore in aggregate belonging to Dr Farooq Abdullah and the other accused.

The summons has been sent for allegedly siphoning off of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) funds by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of office bearers of JKCA and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts.

The development came as elections for J&K Legislative Assembly are likely to take place in April next year. Abdullah is one of the main binding forces of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomeration of two major political parties - NC and PDP - seeking restoration of Article 370 and statehood for J&K.

Farooq Abdullah had earlier appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with a money laundering case on May 31.

Earlier ED had arrested Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, the then treasurer of JKCA, and a chargesheet was filed on 01.11.2019 against him, in which trial is in progress. Further investigation into the matter is in progress.