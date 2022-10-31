Jammu, Oct 31: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday claimed to have busted a terror module that was being coordinated from Europe and arrested two of its members involved in ferrying weapons and explosives being dropped by drones coming from Pakistan's side in Jammu.

An investigation into the dropping of weapons by drones in the Baspur Bangla area along the International Border (IB) in R S Pura led to Chander Bose of Doda and Shamsher Singh of Camp Gole Gujral, Jammu. Four pistols, eight magazines and 47 rounds were recovered from them, officials said, according to news agency PTI.

During interrogation, Bose revealed that he was working at the behest of Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.

During the questioning of the two, it was learnt that the coordinator of the terror module is based in Europe, the officials said.

"Both (Bose and Singh) were in touch with an overground worker (OGW), namely Balvinder of Jammu, who is now settled in Europe," Mr Singh said.

The arrested accused and the OGW are working for a banned terrorist organisation, he said.

"Balvinder was coordinating with both the accused in India and the handlers of consignments in Pakistan," he added.