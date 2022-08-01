The aforementioned dialogue is mouthed by Allu Arjun in his blockbuster film 'Pushpa'.

Thackeray on Monday met with family members of party leader Sanjay Raut, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, in suburban Mumbai.

Thackeray visited Raut's residence in Bhandup along with party MP Arvind Sawant, MLA Ravindra Waikar and Sena leader Milind Narvekar.

Raut and Thackeray are known to share a close bond. At Raut's residence, Thackeray met with his elderly mother, wife, daughters and other family members.

Raut's mother and wife had turned emotional while he was being taken away by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Raut's brother and party MLA Sunil Raut had told PTI that Thackeray is firmly behind the family of the arrested leader.

The ED had arrested Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' after conducting a nine-hour search at his residence, during which Rs 11.5 lakh in cash was seized. Raut had denied the allegations and said he was framed owing to political vendetta.