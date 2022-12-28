Jharkhand witnesses a fun-filled event by ITC Sunrise Masala

ITC Limited's Sunrise Masala is a clear market leader in eastern India in the fast-growing spices category with a rich heritage and brand legacy of over 70 years. Sunrise Masalas are a staple name in many households and known to be a homemaker's favourite cooking aid by exuding the quintessential flavour and aroma of the cooking styles in the region.

New Delhi, Dec 28: India is traditionally known as the spice bowl of the world. When we talk about spices, this is where celebrated ITC's Sunrise Spices comes into the picture. Just a pinch here or an extra there, can make a whole lot of a difference!

More than 25 exclusively blended spice of ITC Sunrise includes: Shahi Garam Masala, Aalu Dum Masala, Chana Masala, Dal Tadka Masala, Sabzi Masala, Pao-bhaji Masala etc. The natural flavour and fragrances of ITC Sunrise masala will keep you roaming around the kitchen and hungry for more always. Over the years, the brand has built a loyal consumer franchise, anchored on a differentiated product portfolio tailored to regional tastes and preferences, both in the basic and blended spice segments.

Taking this proposition a notch higher, the brand has extended this opportunity to the women community through an engaging activity namely #SunriseSuperhitZaika. This activity witnessed women participating from across Ranchi and Jamshedpur cities. The event has also announced numerous exciting food games and gift hampers for the winners.

In the 15-day long programme, ITC Sunrise Spice gave an opportunity for women to hone their skills and win a chance by participate in the cooking contest. The participants were assessed based on the usage of the brand and specialty dishes made using Sunrise Masala etc.

Beside this, to ensure the ongoing event has women actively participating in the fun activities, ITC Sunrise Spices also conducted Alta and Homechef contest. During the Alta contest, women who took part had created many beautiful and intricate designs on the feet to provide a fashionable and traditional look. Also, the homechef contest provided a platform for home cooks and cuisine connoisseurs to showcase their culinary skills and win exciting prizes based on criteria of taste, presentation and innovation.

Apart from this, the event were also held at P&M mall in Jamshedpur on December 18 which witnessed a footfall as many foodies dropped in to participate in food tasting events etc.

With Christmas falling on a Sunday, family along with their kids were also seen spending quality time together by taking part in the simple games and participated in the events to win exciting awards and gift hampers. For foodies out there, there were numerous food stalls with a variety of dishes on display. Couples too enjoyed by taking part in a series of interesting activities. The best part of the event had something for everyone- yound and old and especially for women.

With this initiative, the brand aims to not just solidify its presence but also enable and empower the women community of Jharkhand region.