Jharkhand in turmoil as CM Hemant Soren faces disqualification

Speculations are rife that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president will step down as Chief Minister and appoint his wife, Kalpana Soren to the top post. Another probable name for the CM post appears to be Hemant's father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

New Delhi, Aug 26: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is likely to be disqualified as an MLA, thereby losing his post, following the recommendation of the Election Commission (EC) in the office of profit case.

Earlier on Thursday, the EC had sent its opinion to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on a plea seeking that Chief Minister Hemant Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself, sources said on Thursday.

. .

The opinion was sent to the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan in a sealed cover this morning, they said. The Jharkhand governor had referred the matter to the poll panel.

The BJP, the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren's disqualification for violating section 9 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts. Under Article 192 of the Constitution, if any question arises as to whether a member of a House of the Legislature of a state has become subject to any of the disqualifications, the question shall be referred to the governor whose decision shall be final.

"Before giving any decision on any such question, the Governor shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion," it reads.

While dealing with such cases, the poll panel functions as a quasi-judicial body.

Manwhile, Soren will chair a key meeting of the alliance at 11 am. The strategy pertaining to the Election Commission of India's opinion will be discussed in this meeting which will take place at the CM's residence. The MLAs are also likely to decide the name of the new CM in the scenario of Soren getting disqualified. Moreover, they might also challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court.