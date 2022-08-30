Jharkhand HC takes cognizance of Dumka girl murder case, summons top cop

The victim was set ablaze on August 23, following which she was admitted to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) where she succumbed to her burn injuries on August 28.

Ranchi, Aug 30: The Jharkhand High Court has taken cognizance of the Dumka murder case in which a teenage girl was set ablaze by her alleged stalker, and has asked the Director General of Police and the Home Secretary for the status report on the case.

A girl in Jharkhand's Dumka was set ablaze on August 23, following which she was admitted to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) where she succumbed to her burn injuries on August 28.

The incident happened in Dumka town when the teenager was fast asleep at her home on Tuesday morning.

According to the statement given to an executive magistrate, the teenager had said that the accused called her on her mobile around 10 days back pestering her to become his friend.

"He called me again around 8 pm on Monday and told me that he would kill me if I did not talk to him. I informed my father about the threat after which he assured me that he would talk to the man's family on Tuesday. After having our dinner, we went to sleep. I was sleeping in another room," she said.

"On Tuesday morning, I experienced a sensation of pain on my back and could smell something burning. I found him running away when I opened my eyes. I started screaming in pain and went to my father's room. My parents doused the fire and took me to the hospital," she added.

Soon after the incident came to light, people were seen protesting in the streets of Dumka, after which Section 144 was imposed.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday ordered the Dumka administration to provide an assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the girl who succumbed to her injuries after she was set ablaze alive. According to the Chief Minister's Office, Soren also directed the proceedings against the accused arrested to be done from the fast-track court.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by the Superintendent of Police has been formed to probe the case.