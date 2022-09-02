Jharkhand crisis: Governor Ramesh Bais flies to Delhi, likely to meet Amit Shah

On the other hand, the 30 UPA MLAs of the ruling party are currently staying at the Mayfair Hotel in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. A delegation of the ruling party visited the Governor House yesterday and urged the Governor to clarify soon about the situation on the Office of Profit case on Chief Minister Hemant Soren. A memorandum was submitted to the Governor to this effect.

Soren is accused of illegally receiving a mining licence and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded his resignation.

Meanwhile, the Hemant Soren-led coalition government in the Cabinet meeting has called for a Special Session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on 5th of September. It may move a confidence motion in the Special Assembly session to prove its majority.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the EC sent its decision to state Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25. The EC's decision has not yet been made public, but there is buzz that the poll panel recommended the chief minister's disqualification as an MLA. The Raj Bhavan has not officially announced anything on the matter since.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led ruling alliance has 49 members in the 81-member state assembly. JMM has 30 lawmakers, the Congress 18, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) one.

The BJP and its ally All Jharkhand Students Union have 28 lawmakers. There are also two independent, a Nationalist Congress Party and a Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) member in the House.