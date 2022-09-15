Jharkhand CM calls on Guv, demands copy of EC opinion on brother Basant Soren disqualification plea

Ranchi, Sep 15: Amid the political pandemonium in Jharkhand, the state Chief minister Hemant Soren called on Governor Ramesh Bais and submited a letter demanding a copy of the Election Commission opinion (in the office of profit case against him).

"Due to spread of news by BJP and selected leak from Your Excellency's office, there's a confusing and misleading situation has been created in the State govt and public which is not good for people and the State," writes Jharkhand CM Soren in a letter to Governor Bais.

A week ago, the EC had sent its opinion Governor Bais regarding the disqualification of Hemant Soren's brother Basant Soren from the state Assembly under 9A of Representation of People Act, 1951. Now Governor Bais will have to take a call on the opinion of the EC over the JMM MLA's disqualification.

Notably, EC had concluded its hearing over the matter on August 29 on the reference received from Jharkhand Governor.

The Governor had sought the EC's opinion on the complaint of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators seeking disqualification of Basant Soren from the Jharkhand Assembly under Representation of the People Act, for allegedly being co-owner of a mining firm and not disclosing it in his election affidavit.

The BJP has accused Basant Soren of being a partner in a mining firm and claimed that the state government owes Rs 8 crore to the company.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had won the trust vote in the State Assembly and slammed Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for creating an atmosphere of civil war and riots with the aim to win polls.

Notably, a political crisis emerged in Jharkhand after a petition by the BJP sought Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case.

The BJP has sought the disqualification of Soren as an MLA accusing him of allocating a mining lease to himself while he held the state Mining portfolio in 2021.

In February this year, the BJP submitted a memorandum to the state Governor Ramesh Bais seeking disqualification of Soren from the House under Section 9(A) of the Representation of People's Act. The Governor had forwarded the BJP complaint to the ECI and the poll panel in May had issued a notice to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader.