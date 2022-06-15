Jharkhand Class 10, 12 results 2022: How to check results on JAC website?

New Delhi, Jun 15: The results for the Class 10 and 12 exams held in March-April are likely to be announced on Wednesday. It is expected to be out on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council.

In 2022, a total of 6.8 lakh (6,80,446) students had appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams. While 3.99 lakh (3,99,010) students took matriculation exams, around 2.81 lakh appeared for intermediate exams.