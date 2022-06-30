Jharkhand: 52-year-old businessman shot dead by three assailants

Kanhaiya Singh, the brother-in-law of former MLA Arvind Kumar Singh, on his return from work, was about to enter his flat on the third floor of a residential building around 9.45 pm on Wednesday, when he was gunned down, he said.

Adityapur, Jun 30: A 52-year-old businessman was shot dead allegedly by three assailants in the industrial town of Adityapur in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a police officer said on Thursday.

On hearing the gunshot, neighbours came out and rushed Singh to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur, but doctors there declared him 'brought dead'.

According to the officer-in-charge of Adityapur police station, Rajan Kumar, the victim's driver told the police that he had seen three people, all faces covered, fleeing the building, when he was parking Singh's car on the ground floor.

. .

The officer also said that the identities of the killers have been established.

We are investigating the matter from all possible angles. The killers will be nabbed soon, he stated.

Meanwhile, supporters of Arvind Kumar Singh, a three-time legislator from Ichagarh constituency of Seraikela-Kharswan district, and other local political leaders, cutting across party lines, took to the streets during the day, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

About ten incidents of murder have been reported in Adityapur in the last three months, creating a sense of fear and insecurity among common people, some of the demonstrators said.

PTI