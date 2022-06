New Delhi, Jun 21: The Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2022 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared at 2.30 pm today, June 21 by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The exams were conducted in March-April and as many as 2.81 lakh had appeared for the class 12 exams. Around 3,99,010 students had appeared for the JAC Class 10 2022 exams.