Jet Airways gets licence to resume commercial flights: DGCA

The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoters of Jet Airways. The airline in its old avatar was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief Arun Kumar told PTI the "AOC" has been "granted" to Jet Airways.

The airline intends to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter. With DGCA officials onboard, the airline had successfully operated five proving flights on May 15 and 17.