Jammu, July 06: The Jammu and Kashmir Tribal Affairs Department on Tuesday launched a first-of-its-kind initiative to provide coaching for meritorious tribal students preparing for NEET and JEE entrance exams, officials said. The course fee will be sponsored by the department and the candidates qualifying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) after coaching will also be provided with a scholarship, they said, according to a PTI report.
Tribal Affairs Department Secretary Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said 100 tribal students are being selected for NEET coaching in government-empanelled coaching institutes, under two different sub-schemes. The two sub-schemes are 'Host-50' for hostellers and 'Top-50' for other tribal meritorious students in the first year under the scheme which is being implemented through the education wing of the Tribal Research Institute.