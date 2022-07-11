On July 7, the NTA had released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2022 Session 1 on the official website.

New Delhi, July 11: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 1 results. JEE aspirants can now check their JEE Main result for session 1 on the official website.

JEE Main 2022 session 1, paper 1 (BE/BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/Bplanning) exams was conducted by NTA from June 23 to June 29, 2022 across the country at various exam centres.

Meanwhile, NTA concluded the application process for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 examination on Saturday. The testing agency reopened the application window for Session 2 on July 6 and the exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022.

JEE Main Result 2022: Websites to check

The JEE Main Result 2022 is expected to be declared soon on these official websites

Students can refer to the step-by-step process mentioned below to know how to check their JEE Main 2022 Result

JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 results: How to check

Go to the official website, i.e., jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, JEE Mains 2022 session 1 results'.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Fill in the details and click on the submit option.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and keep a copy for reference

The JEE Main is held for admission in undergraduate engineering, architecture, and planning programmes in institutes like IIITs, NITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), as well as institutions/universities funded/recognised by participating state governments.