JEE Main 2023 to be conducted in two sessions in Jan and April 2023

JEE-Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, and institutions or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments.
New Delhi, Dec 15: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday announced that engineering entrance exam JEE-Main will be conducted from January 24 to 31, except on Republic Day.
The second session of the exam will be held in April. Applications for the exam will be accepted from December 15 to January 12.