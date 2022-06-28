Javed Akhtar defamation case: Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai court

The court then directed Ranaut's legal team to file Pursis (written statement /information given to the court pertaining to any matter pending before it), stating that the accused will remain present on the next date of hearing (July 4).

The court granted an exemption for the day after the Pursis was filed by Ranaut's lawyer.

The court also reserved the hearing on a plea seeking the issuance of a warrant against Ranaut till the next hearing.

Akhtar (76) had filed the complaint in court in November 2020, claiming that Ranaut had made defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which allegedly damaged his reputation.

In his complaint, Akhtar claimed that Ranaut dragged his name during the interview while referring to a 'coterie' existing in Bollywood, following the alleged suicide by actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.