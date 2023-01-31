Japan strengthening defences against China, Russia, North Korea

Needless to say, to prepare against any hostile activity from Russia, China and North Korea, Japan's military is shopping for the latest defence products. Recently, the government of Japan released a list of weapons that are to be developed to make the defence forces strong against any misadventure from China or North Korea.

New Delhi, Jan 31: After seeing what is happening in Ukraine and repeated threats from North Korea as well as recurring expansionist moves from China in the South China Sea, Japan is preparing itself to defend its sovereignty. There is no other way than strengthening the military preparedness to take on these three countries that are setting challenges for Japan .

Apart from the indigenous development of the defence products, Japan's Ministry of Defence is also going for mass acquisition for a rapid "remilitarisation". In addition to inviting the organizations to design and develop UUV control technology, the Japanese government wants to work on the development of high-velocity glide missiles.

Comprehensive range of defence products in shopping list

Whereas some of these products will be developed with the help of Japanese defence companies, others will be acquired urgently. For instance, Japan is already working on the development of type 03 medium-range surface-to-air missile and development of target observation bullets as well as new mines.

Similarly, the Japanese military wants next-generation wheeled armoured vehicles suitable for warfare in all terrains. The requirements for UAV (for mid-range) function-enhanced type are also required in large numbers to strengthen the military's preparedness. Mass production of high-speed glide missiles for island defence is also required.

In addition to acquiring rotary-wing patrol aircraft SH-60K, the Japanese government is also looking for the mass production torpedo equipped with a silent power unit and obviously there is already a huge requirement for Tomahawk that has to be produced in large quantities to meet the specific requirement from the Japanese defence forces.

Spending $51.4 bn in next 5 years

To acquire all these defence products, earlier last year the Japanese government increased its defence budget as well. The government has decided to spend more than a quarter in 2023 to $51.4 billion that it has committed under its five-year program to toughen its security. The country has been pacifist for the most part of the last 70 years but due to the dangers emanating from neighbouring countries like China and North Korea have forced it to rethink the policy.