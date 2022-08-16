Janmashtami 2022: August 18 or 19? Know Shubh muharat and other details of Krishna Janmashtami

New Delhi, Aug 16: Lord Krishna is an important Hindu festival and much loved deity in India. Krishna Janmashtami also known as Janmashtami and Gokulashtami in some parts of India is a festival which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. On this day, Krishna devotees across the country worship the Lord and observe fast.

The festival is celebrated across India, but with much more fervour in cities of Mathura, Gokul and Vrindavan in UP. On this day Lord Krishna temples are decorated, procession, Bhajan-kirtans are organised to celebrate Lord Krishna birth.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Date, timings

Based on Vedic Panchang, asthami tithi will start at 9:21 pm on August 18 and it will end at 10:59 pm on August 19. Hence, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 18.

Nishith puja should be performed from 12:02 am to 12:48 pm on August 18.

Notably, some people may be celebrating Janmashtami on August 19 if they consider sunrise as the basis. However, it is crucial to note that Ashtami tithi is only till 10:59 pm. As Lord Krishna was born at midnight, it is appropriate to celebrate his birth on August 18.

Ashtami Tithi Begins - Thursday, 18th August, 2022 - 09:21 PM

Ashtami Tithi Ends - Friday, 19th August, 2022 - 10:59 PM

Rohini Nakshatra Begins - Saturday, 20th August, 2022 - 01:53 AM

Rohini Nakshatra Ends - Sunday, 21st August, 2022 - 04:40 AM

Significance:

. .

When Lord Krishna was born it is said that there was darkness that is a lot of evil around, his own uncle King Kanasa was a threat to his life. After his birth Lord Krishna's father Vasudeva crossed Yamuna and took his to Nanda and Yashoda who became his foster parents in Gokul. This legend is celebrated as Krishna Janmashtami.

To a prankster child to the god who gave the Bhagvad Gita updesh to Arjuna, Krishna is the god which represents the victory over evil.

Janmashtami 2022: Celebrations

The celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated for two days, the next day is celebrated as Gopal Kala or Dahi Handi. On the day of Krishna Janmashtami 2022 like every year the devotees of Lord Krishna observe will fast. The idols of Lord Krishna are cleaned, bathed and decorated with new clothes, ornaments and flowers. The idol is placed in a cradle to symbolise his birth.

As a symbol of Krishna's journey to their homes tiny footprints are drawn outside the house till the kitchen.

Sweets like Makhaan Mishti, Peda, Rabdi, Panchamrit, Kheer etc are offered to Lord Krishna.

Those observing fasts open it only after Lord Krishna's birthday celebration at night. Khoya prasad is offered to the God and panchamrit is also prepared on this day.