In the video, the artist is seen playing the 'Jana Gana Mana' on his rabab with serene mountains and greenery in the backdrop.

"Here's a gift for my viewers across the border," he wrote while posting the video.

"Happy #IndependenceDay India. I tried the National Anthem of India as a token of friendship and goodwill for Peace, tolerance and good relations between us. #IndependenceDay2022 (sic)," the musician added.

Since being posted, the video has garnered more than 790k views and 46 thousand likes on Twitter.

People from both India and Pakistan have saluted the musician and were all praise for his melodious rendition.