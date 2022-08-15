'Jana Gana Mana' on the Rabab: Pakistani musician's gift to India is winning hearts


New Delhi, Aug 15: As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, a video of Pakistani rabab artist Siyal Khan playing the India's national anthem -Jana Gana Mana has gone viral on social media. It was his special tribute to the people of India and his rendition has won many hearts online.

Image credit: @siyaltunes

In the video, the artist is seen playing the 'Jana Gana Mana' on his rabab with serene mountains and greenery in the backdrop.

"Here's a gift for my viewers across the border," he wrote while posting the video.

"Happy #IndependenceDay India. I tried the National Anthem of India as a token of friendship and goodwill for Peace, tolerance and good relations between us. #IndependenceDay2022 (sic)," the musician added.

Since being posted, the video has garnered more than 790k views and 46 thousand likes on Twitter.

People from both India and Pakistan have saluted the musician and were all praise for his melodious rendition.

Published On August 15, 2022

