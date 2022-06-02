. .

They said the labourers, identified as Dilkush Kumar and Guri, were injured in the attack. While Guri was discharged from the hospital, Kumar was shifted to SMHS hospital here where he succumbed, the officials said, adding Kumar (17) was a resident of Arnia area of Bihar.

Police have cordoned off the area and are looking for the terrorists involved in the incident, which took place at 9.10 pm, they said.