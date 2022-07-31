Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar terrorist killed in encounter in Baramulla

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Binner area of the district on Saturday evening on the basis of information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorist opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated.

One terrorist was killed in the exchange of firing, he added.

"Killed #terrorist has been identified as Irshad Ahmd Bhat of Pattan #Baramulla, active since 5/2022 & linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. 01 AK rifle, 2 magazines & 30 rounds recovered," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.