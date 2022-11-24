Jama Masjid bans women's entry to mosque without husbands or families

New Delhi, Nov 24: The Jama Masjid administration has issued an order that prevents women, alone or in all-women groups, from entering the mosque but allows families and married couples in the mosque. Simply put, it means now only women accompanied by their husbands or families will be allowed inside the mosque.

''When women come alone-improper acts are done, videos shot, ban is to stop this. No restrictions on families/married couples. Making it a meeting point inapt for religious places,'' Jama Masjid's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sabiullah said adding that women's entry to the historic mosque in New Delhi is not banned but females will be allowed to enter the mosque with their husbands or families.