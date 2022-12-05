Jaishankar does it again, reminds West about its vast oil imports from Russia

"The European Union (EU) from February to November has imported more fossil fuel from Russia than the next 10 countries combined. The oil import in European Union is six times what India has imported," Jaishankar told the media after a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday.

"I would urge you to look at these figures. There is a website called 'Russia Fossil Fuel Tracker' it would give you country-by-country data of who is really importing what and I suspect that might be very very helpful," he added.

S Jaishankar strongly defended India's import of crude oil from Russia while noting that it is largely driven by market forces.

"Our trade with Russia is at a very small level- $12-13 billion, in comparison to European countries. We've also given Russians a set of products. I don't think people should read more into it other than the legitimate expectations of any trading country to increase its trade," Jaishankar asserted.

Jaishankar also said that India's position on the Ukraine issue is clear that this is not an era of war and that the conflict should be resolved through dialogue.

It must be noted that India has been buying oil from sanctions-hit Moscow amid the Ukraine conflict that started earlier this year, much to the chagrin of the West, which has severed trade ties with Russia.

According to reports, Russia has become India's top oil supplier since October 2022.