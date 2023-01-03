Jain Monk dies fasting against Jharkhand’s decision to convert Shri Sammed Shikharji into tourism hub

New Delhi, Jan 03: A Jain monk in Jaipur passed away after undertaking a fast unto death against the decision by the Jharkhand government to turn the Shri Sammed Shikharji into a tourism hub.

Jain Muni Sugyesagar Maharaj died on Tuesday after fasting for 10 days against the decision to turn the pilgrim centre into a tourism centre. Sugyesagar began his fast on December 25 at Sanganer. On Monday, his health deteriorated and eventually he passed away.

Jain monks often observe fast unto death as a form of penance. This is done either to purify the soul and attain salvation or a means of protesting against injustice inflicted upon them and their community.

The practice of carrying out a procession with the mortal remains of the monk known as Dol Yatra was taken out from the Sanghiji Temple in Sanganer, Jaipur.

There have been countrywide protests by the Jain community against the move by the Jharkhand government to develop Shri Sammed Shikharji as a tourism centre. The members of the Jain community believe that this would take away the regions spiritual significance and make way for commercialisation of the pilgrim centre, where 20 of the the total 24 Tirthankaras of the current cycle attained salvation.

There have been widespread protests in Mumbai, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Surat among other places. They said that the decision of the Jharkhand government to promote religious tourism at the Parasnath Hills will tarnish the sanctity of the Shri Sammed Shikharji. The protesters had hit the streets demanding a roll back of the decision made by the Jharkhand government.

The Jharkhand government, this year had decided to promote religious tourism at the Parasnath Hills. Yearly there are thousands of Jains from across the world who under the 27 kilometre trek climbing the hills to reach the summit which houses the salvation shrines of the 20 Tirthankaras.

The hills are also considered to be holy by the members of the Santhal tribe who regard it as Marang Buru. They also hold an annual festival here.