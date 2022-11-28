Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain withdraws contempt plea against ED

The counsel for Jain told Special Judge Vikas Dhull that they would move appropriate forum for relief in the matter, after which the court allowed withdrawal of the application.

New Delhi, Nov 28: Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain on Monday withdrew from a Delhi court his plea seeking contempt proceedings against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly leaking CCTV footage of his prison cell to the media.

The plea had accused the ED of leaking the CCTV footage of the politician getting massage inside the Tihar jail "despite an undertaking given in the court".

A CCTV footage of Jain getting a massage in Tihar Jail emerged earlier this month, followed by several other video clips.

During a bail hearing earlier, the ED had accused Jain of getting special treatment inside the jail.

The court had earlier ordered the ED as well as Jain's legal team not to leak any content of affidavits and video in this regard, and had taken their undertakings.

The court had, however, refused to put any restriction on or pass any direction to the media.

The court had on November 17 denied bail to Jain and two others in the case.

The federal agency had arrested the accused in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.