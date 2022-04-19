New Delhi, Apr 19: A political slugfest has intensified between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP over the Jahangirpuri riots accused Ansari's connection with the saffron party.

AAP leader Atishi Marlena sharing pictures on Twitter and claiming that Jahangirpuri riots accused Ansari had in the past been seen with BJP leaders.

"The main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots - Ansar - is a BJP leader. He played a major role in getting BJP's candidate Sangeeta Bajaj to contest and plays an active role in BJP," she wrote alongside.

Delhi BJP leaders on Monday claimed links between Jahangirpuri violence accused Md Ansar and the ruling AAP, saying police should probe why 'masterminds' of the incident were "found associated with a particular party".

In a letter to AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor asked him to expel Ansar from the party.

"Delhiites want a reply from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership over the involvement of the youth, apparently an AAP worker, in the Jahangirpuri riots. Earlier too, we saw AAP councilor Tahir Hussain as the main accused of 2020 Delhi riots," Kapoor said in the letter.

Reacting to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) allegations, AAP leader and Delhi minister Satyendar Jain told reporters, "I think he (Ansar) must be linked to the BJP since the saffron party knows the inside story." Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local were injured.

The Delhi Police has so far held 22 people and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the incident. According to them, Md Ansar and Md Aslam were the main conspirators who got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and hatched up a conspiracy to create trouble.