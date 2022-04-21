Jahangirpuri demolition drive: All eyes on SC

On Wednesday the court had stopped the anti-encroachment drive by authorities in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area here, and agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the riot accused.

New Delhi, Apr 21: The Supreme Court will hear pleas challenging the demolition drive at Jahangirpuri today, April 21.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana ordered status quo in the present situation, saying the petition would be listed before an appropriate bench.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a petition against the special joint encroachment removal action of civic bodies including the NDMC and the PWD, saying "a completely unauthorised and unconstitutional demolition" had been ordered.

He alleged that the demolition, which was to start at 2 pm on Wednesday, had begun at 9 am and no mandatory notice for demolition had been served on the alleged violators.

The area had witnessed violent clashes, including stone-pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local had sustained injuries.

(With PTI inputs)