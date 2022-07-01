Jagannath Yatra 2022 begins today after 2 years’ gap; thousands throng Puri

According to the Panchang, this year, Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 10:49 am on June 30 and will be in effect till 01:09 pm on July 1.

The religious fervour among the devotees spilled over the Grand Road here during the dummy chariot pulling for keeping them at the right place near the temple. The air rented with chanting of "Jai Jagannath" (Hail Jagannath), beating of cymbals and blowing of conch shells.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 202: Time

As per the schedule issued by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the deities will be brought to chariots in a ceremonial procession at 9.30 AM on July 1.

The procession activities will be completed by 12.30 noon while the titular king of Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb will perform 'Chhera Pahnra' (sweeping of three chariots) between 2.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The chariot pulling will start at 4 PM.

More than 180 platoons of armed police personnel, including 1,000 officers of various ranks are deployed in and around Puri while around 50 CCTV cameras are fitted in Grand Road and other places in Puri to ensure safe conduct of the festival.

The devotees were denied entry into the holy town during the festival in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022 Schedule

Friday, July 1, 2022 - Rath Yatra begins (Tradition of going to Gundicha temple)

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 - Hera Panchami (First five days Lord resides in Gundicha temple)

Friday, July 8, 2022 - Sandhya Darshan (Visiting Jagannath on this day gives the same virtue as worshiping Sri Hari for 10 years)

Saturday, July 9, 2022 - Bahuda Yatra (homecoming of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Sister Subhadra)

Sunday, July 10, 2022 - Sunabesa (God takes royal form with his siblings after returning to Jagannath temple)

Monday, July 11, 2022- Aadhar Pana ritual (A special drink offered to the chariots) will take place.

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 - Neeladri BJ