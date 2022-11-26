Jacqueline Fernandez says she has important info, records statement in Rs 200 cr money laundering case

A Delhi court is hearing the money laundering case and the next hearing will be held on December 12.

New Delhi, Nov 26: The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police on Saturday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the court under Section 164 after she said she wanted to give some important information in the Rs 200 cr fraud case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, as reported by ANI.

Earlier on Nov 15, Jacqueline was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh. Special Judge Shailendra Malik granted the relief on the condition that the accused will not leave the country without the court's prior permission, and directed her to join the investigation as and when asked by the ED.

The court while granting bail to the actor said that the accused was not arrested during the investigation makes it a case for grant of bail.

According to PTI, the court noted that in December last year, when Fernandez was stopped before taking a flight to Muscat, she was not served with any notice requiring her to appear before the ED, and before that she had already appeared during the investigation on two occasions.

The judge had on August 31 taken cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The ED's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused. The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

The agency also told the court that Jacqueline made an attempt to flee India but was foiled as there was a lookout circular against her.