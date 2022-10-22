Jacqueline Fernandez made an abortive bid to flee India, says ED

The federal agency had opposed actor Jacqueline Fernandez's bail plea. The agency said that Fernandez never cooperated with probe, only made disclosure when confronted with evidence. ED also said that she made an abortive bid to flee India but couldn't do it due to the issuance of ook-out circular (LOC). The court will now hear the plea for regular bail and other pending applications on November 10.

New Delhi, Oct 22 : A Delhi court on Saturday extended the interim bail to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to Rs 200 Crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others.

During the hearing on regular bail, additional sessions judge Shailender Malik noted that the reply on Jacqueline's bail plea has been filed by the ED in the matter.

On the last date of the hearing, Jacqueline was granted interim bail in the matter.

Advocate Prashant Patil lawyer for Jacqueline Fernandez while talking to ANI confirmed that she (Jacqueline Fernandez) will be attending the court proceedings scheduled for tomorrow. On the last date of hearing she had also appeared before the court following summon issued by the court earlier.

The Additional Sessions Judge issued notice to ED on Jacqueline's regular bail petition, granted interim bail to her on Rs 50,000 bail bond till October 22, 2022.

On August 17, 2022, a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi Court mentioned the name of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused.

The Court also directed ED to supply a copy of the chargesheet to all the accused in the present case.

Jacqueline Fernandez has also been summoned by ED several times in the matter for the purpose of investigation.

Advocate Prashant Patil appeared for Jacquline and stated that she has always cooperated with the investigation agencies and attended all the summons to date. "She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the ED."

According to ED's earlier Chargesheet, Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi examined and stated that they got top models of BMW cars, the most expensive gifts from the accused Sukesh.

ED chargesheet clearly stated that "During the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on 30.08.2021 and 20.10.2021 Jacqueline Fernandez stated she received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned."

According to ED, Sukesh was confronted with Jacqueline on October 20, 2021. Jacqueline Fernandez stated that Sukash Chandrasekhar had arranged private jet trips and her hotel stay on different occasions for herself.

The statements of Nora Fatehi were recorded under section 50 of PMLA, 2002 on September 12, 2021, and October 14, 2021, wherein she stated that she got a booking for a charity event and during the event, she was gifted a Gucci Bag and one iPhone by Leena Paulose (wife of Chandrashekhar).

Nora further stated that Leena Paulose had called her husband and put the phone on the speaker where he thanked her and said that they were her fans. She then announced that they would gift her a Brand new BMW car as a token of love and generosity.