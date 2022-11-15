Jacqueline Fernandez granted bail in an alleged Rs 200 crore money laundering case

New Delhi, Nov 15: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been granted bail by a Delhi court in an alleged Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik, who had earlier granted Fernandez interim bail, had reserved the order after hearing arguments from lawyers appearing for the actor as well as the ED.

She was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of the same amount.